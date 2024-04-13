A national medical journal says Ontario's plan to allow alcohol sales at convenience and big box stores will lead to greater use and associated harms.

The Ford government has previously said the policy changes coming in 2026 could allow an additional 85-hundred stores to sell alcoholic beverages.

An article published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal warns of the possibility of increased deaths, emergency department visits, hospital admissions, interpersonal violence and chronic disease.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore recommended in his annual report the province adopt a comprehensive alcohol strategy designed to reduce alcohol-related harms.

The Ontario government has said it will not be exploring any of the recommendations in Moore's report.