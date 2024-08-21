The Ontario government has announced its investing $10 million to train workers for careers in the shipbuilding and repair sector, including in St. Catharines.



Premier Doug Ford was in St. Catharines today to make the announcement saying he is proud to support the shipbuilding industry in St. Catharines and other areas which build and repair ships.



“We’re proud to invest in the workers who are powering Ontario’s world-class shipbuilding industry here in St. Catharines and in communities across the province,” said Premier Doug Ford. “We need all levels of government to step up and recognize the extraordinary potential of this industry and its workers by ensuring that much-needed Canadian vessels are built in Ontario, by Ontario shipbuilders.”

Ontario Shipyards Inc., which is based in St. Catharines, will deliver the training, re-skilling and up-skilling programs for careers in the millwright, welding, electrical and painting trades in St. Catharines, Hamilton and Thunder Bay.

Courses will include ship building and ship repair, shipyard orientation and health and safety procedures, along with professional development, leadership training and mentoring to recruit and retain the next generation of leaders and workers.

Mayor of St. Catharines Mat Siscoe says the investment is a welcome step for the workers of the community.

"Niagara has a strong marine legacy of building ships with remarkable workmanship and skill. This investment from the Skills Development Fund in Ontario Shipyards will provide strong opportunities for good jobs and careers with bigger paycheques for many Niagara workers, as we build world-class ships. This is what getting it done for economic growth looks like in our region." Sam Oosterhoff, Associate Minister of Energy-Intensive Industries and MPP for Niagara West

"On behalf of the 250 dedicated employees at Ontario Shipyards, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Minister Piccini and Premier Ford for their unwavering confidence and support in revitalizing the ship repair and shipbuilding industry in Ontario. Historically, Ontario was the epicentre of shipbuilding in Canada, providing livelihoods to thousands. The Ontario Shipyard Modernization Project made possible through the Skills Development Fund from the Province of Ontario, marks a significant step towards reclaiming Ontario's legacy. This initiative is not just about infrastructure; it's about training and nurturing the next generation of skilled shipyard workers. Our goal is to ensure that Ontario can once again lead in repairing and constructing vessels for our nation, fostering economic growth and creating thousands of high-paying jobs within the communities where our shipyards operate." Shaun Padulo, President & CEO, Ontario Shipyards Inc.