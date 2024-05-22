The Ontario government announcing nearly $30M in funding for two schools in Niagara.



$14 million in provincial cash will be given to the Niagara Catholic District School Board for a new elementary school to be built in Niagara Falls.



It will be located at Kalar and McLeod Roads and will accommodate 363 students.



"We are extremely grateful to the Ministry of Education for recognizing the need for a new Catholic elementary school in South Niagara Falls," said Danny Di Lorenzo, Chair of the Niagara Catholic District School Board.



"This part of Niagara continues to experience a surge in growth, which we see in the student population increases at some of our nearby Catholic elementary schools and Saint Michael Catholic High School. A new Catholic elementary school will ease enrolment pressures at these schools, hopefully allowing more students to attend school closer to home."



"The City of Niagara Falls is poised for unprecedented growth in the next few years and this new school is strategically located to accommodate our expanding community," said Jim Diodati, Mayor of the City of Niagara Falls.



Meantime, $15 million has been announced for the District School Board of Niagara to expand Fitch Street Public School in Welland.



205 student spaces and forty-nine licensed child care spaces will be created.



"This funding to expand Fitch Street Public School in Welland is great news for Niagara," said Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West. "This local investment will ensure families and students have access to a quality learning environment in the years ahead."



"I applaud the province for this significant investment for the expansion of Fitch Street Public School," said Frank Campion, Mayor of the City of Welland. "This expansion will provide the facilities students require and deserve and create a healthy learning environment."

