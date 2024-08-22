More help is on the way for the homeless in St. Catharines.



The Ontario government is providing $6.1 million to provide a total of 65 units in the city.



$2.6 will help create 50, modular trailer units for emergency shelter at 29 Riordon Street.



The temporary site will provide people experiencing homelessness access to shelter all year.



It will also offer case management services and referrals to community supports for mental and physical health and substance use.



The government is also investing $3.5 million for 15 supportive housing units at 320 Geneva Street.



Services there will include training in daily living skills and mental health and addiction support.



"Our government has made the largest investment in homelessness prevention in Ontario's history because every Ontarian deserves a home that meets their needs," said Paul Calandra, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. "Today, we continue to build on that investment to ensure our partners have the tools they need to get more community, affordable and supportive housing built across the province."

