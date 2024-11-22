After sitting unused for five decades, yet another power station in Niagara Falls is getting a major renovation.

The Ontario government is giving the greenlight to Niagara Parks Commission to redevelop the Toronto Power Generating Station into a five-star boutique hotel near the brink of Niagara Falls.

The $200 million project will be funded by Society Developments in collaboration with Pearle Hospitality, which is the company behind creating the Ancaster Mill.

Once finished it will be Niagara Region’s first and only five-star hotel.

An indoor and outdoor public viewing area, and a free museum and art gallery, are also part of the plans.

"This transformative investment to restore and reimagine the Toronto Power Generating Station is welcome news for Niagara," said Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West. "The restoration of this historic monument to our region’s legacy of energy innovation is part of our government’s plan to support Niagara as a key tourist destination, not only attracting visitors from coast to coast in North America, but from around the globe."

The Niagara Parks Commission will remain the owners of the property, and with the Ontario government’s approval and a lease agreement in place, Pearle Hospitality will become its newest tenant.

“This is great news for the whole Niagara Region. This project will give the Toronto Power Generating Station a new purpose and identity, while creating new jobs, encouraging tourism sector growth and stimulating the local economy,” said Bob Gale, Chair of the Niagara Parks Commission.

The station operated from 1906 until it was decommissioned in 1974.

It received designation as a national historic site of Canada in 1983.