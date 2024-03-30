Ontario's budget is boosting funding for autism services by 120-million-dollars, and while advocates say the new money is welcome, thousands of children will still be unable to access therapy.

That brings the total for the Ontario Autism Program to more than 780-thousand-dollars, but won't meet the demand of more than 60,000 children looking for services.

The government says in the budget that the additional 120-million-dollars ``will support the government's commitment to enrol 20,000 children and youth in core clinical services.''

But the president of the Ontario Autism Coalition says the government had previously said their old budget level would only be able to serve 20,000 children.

So it's unclear whether the government can help more children than that with this new money, or if it discovered the old budget level wasn't enough to even get 20,000 kids into core services.

Children, Community and Social Services Minister Michael Parsa did not clear up those details in an interview, but says the new investment shows the government is dedicated to supporting those families.