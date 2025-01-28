On the day Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to request the dissolution of provincial parliament, and trigger an early election, a big promise is being made for Niagara West residents.

A number of politicians were on hand to announce a commitment to build a GO Train station in Grimsby, with a request for proposals going out shortly to acquire land.

The promise is to have a contract signed by the spring.

The idea of having a train station in Grimsby was first brought up in 2011, when the Niagara Rail Service Expansion Environmental Study Report recommended a station at Casablanca Avenue.

Regional Chair Jim Bradley says today's announcement is a big step forward in getting increased GO Train service to the Region.

Grimby and Lincoln host GO bus stops, without rail service currently.

"This is a big day for the Region of Niagara, and for the residents of Ontario."

The Ontario NDP has also committed to opening the Grimsby GO station.

Ford is set to request the dissolution of provincial parliament today and trigger an early election for Feb. 27.