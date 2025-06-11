The Ontario government says it wants to ease traffic congestion on the QEW in Niagara, and twinning the Garden City Skyway Bridge is a good start.

The Bridge connects St. Catharines to Niagara-on-the-Lake, travelling above the Welland Canal.

Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria was joined by Minister of Infrastructure Kinga Surma, and other elected officials to announce a contract has been awarded to twin the bridge.

The Skyway Bridge Consortium will oversee the project.

The existing bridge will be used for Fort Erie bound traffic, while the new bridge will take vehicles Toronto bound.

Regional Chair Jim Bradley, and the Mayors of St. Catharines, Niagara-on-the-Lake, and Welland were on hand today for the announcement.