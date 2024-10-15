$100,000 in provincial funding will be going to help children who are receiving horse therapy in Pelham.



The Ontario Trillium Foundation Resilient Communities Fund is investing $112,000 into the program at BNR Stables.



'Horse Sense for Kids' helps young people with their mental health and and self confidence.

The funds will help buy a therapy horse, and cover staffing costs over two years.

"We are incredibly grateful for the Ontario government's investment in our programs," said Brenda Langendoen, Executive Director of Horse Sense for Kids.

"This grant allows us to expand our services and reach more young people who can benefit from the healing power of horses. The impact of these experiences is profound, helping children overcome personal challenges and build resilience."