The Ontario government says it has launched an operation intended to beef up security along the border with the United States.

In a news release, Premier Doug Ford says Operation Deterrence will ``crack down on illegal border crossings and illegal guns and drugs.''

It comes as U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatens to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods unless Canada tightens border security, with an emphasis on fentanyl and illegal crossings.

As part of the operation, Ontario says provincial police have an ``emergency response team'' of 200 officers focused on boosting border security.

The province says the operation, which it describes as a ``preparedness and planning framework,'' will target activities outside of the 14 official border crossings staffed by federal border agents.

The release says Ontario officials took part in a joint planning and readiness exercise with federal authorities on Friday to promote co-ordination at the border.