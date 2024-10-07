Ontario's NDP is promising to build a new hospital in Welland and also keep Urgent Care Centres open in Port Colborne and Fort Erie.



Party Leader, Marit Stiles, joined Niagara Centre NDP MPP Jeff Burch to make the announcement today, prior to a nomination meeting tonight.



When the new South Niagara Hospital opens in Niagara Falls in 2028, Niagara Health says urgent care centes in Fort Erie and Port Colborne will close, and services will be transitioned to the new hospital, and to Welland's.

The Urgent Care Centres in Fort Erie and Port Colborne are currently open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

"You deserve to see a doctor when you need one, and to get health care close to home. That’s why an Ontario NDP government will open a fully staffed and full-service hospital in Welland and restore services to Niagara's Urgent Care centres. It’s time you had a government that puts you first.” Marit Stiles

Niagara Health has said it wants to redevelop the Welland Hospital site to provide 24/7 emergency services and have more than 90 complex care beds.

The site will also perform same-day surgical procedures such as cataract surgery and will be a centre of excellence in eye care.

"We are committed not only to keeping our Welland hospital open, but also to modernizing and improving it through a major redevelopment project on the same site, with a potential for expanded services." Niagara Health

“We have seen government after government neglect the needs of Niagara region,” said Burch. “I am proud to be a part of the team that is finally going to get our community the care they need with a full-service Welland hospital and restored urgent care services in Port Colborne. New Democrats know that people don't just get sick during business hours; we deserve healthcare that’s accessible 24/7, whenever we need it. Ford doesn’t get it, but we do. An Ontario NDP government would listen to our community and put you first, because it’s time you had a government that is focused on expanding services, not reducing them.”