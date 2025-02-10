Ontario's NDP Leader will be campaigning in Niagara today.

Marit Stiles will be making an announcement at Port Colborne's Urgent Care Centre this afternoon.

Healthcare in south Niagara has been a hot topic for years, with NDP MPPs in Niagara calling for the government to restore urgent care centres back into hospitals with fully functioning ERs.

Before the official campaign was launched, Stiles was in Niagara, and promised to build a GO Train station in Grimsby, and increase the frequency of trains coming in and out of the Region.