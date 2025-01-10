The Ontario NDP is making a big promise to residents of Niagara West.

Leader, Marit Stiles, was in Niagara this morning, committing to opening the Grimsby GO station.

She says Niagara is one of the fastest growing regions in the province, and it's not fair that local residents still have no clear timeline on finishing it.

"New Democrats are proud to represent Niagara with three incredible local champions representing their communities. It’s time that people here in Niagara West had their voices heard. They deserve more reliable GO service and the local station they were promised. Today, we’re committing to Niagara residents that New Democrats will get this station built and expand GO service across Niagara.”

Meantime, for the second time Dave Augustyn will carry the NDP banner into the election.

Stiles says they have high hopes even though the riding has been held by PC Sam Oosterhoff since 2016.