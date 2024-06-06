The Ontario NDP has announced new legislation to combat workplace harassment in politics.

The legislation would provide tools to hold municipal councilors and board members accountable for workplace harassment and misconduct.

Niagara Centre NDP MPP Jeff Burch tabled the motion yesterday and says it's important municipal representatives cannot get away with harassment and violence towards women in the workplace.

NDP leader Marit Stiles added that women especially are too often the target of harassment or misconduct, and this bill would provide the tools people need to hold the perpetrators of misconduct to account.

Emily McIntosh, the founder of Women of Ontario Say No, says that while women are disproportionately affected, this advocacy applies to all Ontarians who might find themselves in an uncomfortable situation.