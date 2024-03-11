Half of a tangerine instead of a whole one, half of a hard-boiled egg or an apple cut six ways -- student nutrition programs across Ontario are finding ways to stretch increasingly insufficient dollars.



Representatives from the programs and advocates say the province needs to double funding.



Viviane Degagne, the manager of the Student Nutrition Ontario network, says more students are in need due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, soaring inflation for families and the number of new immigrants across the province.



She says the combination is creating a perfect storm.



The food does not just go to students from low-income families, as a core principle of the program is universality so no one feels any stigma when they reach for a piece of cheese or granola bar.



The C-E-O of the Nutrition for Learning program in Waterloo Region says the amount of money they spent on food has doubled each year between 2021 and 2023.



She says many regions have wait lists of schools wanting to participate, while other programs have to only serve schools a few days a week instead of five, or split a snack -- like an apple -- into multiple pieces.



The provincial government put an additional $6.15 million into the programs this year, but those were one-time investments and the people who operate the programs say what's needed is a stable and predictable boost to core funding.