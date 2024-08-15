The Ontario government has announced an investment of over $32 million in Niagara to connect people to emergency care faster and increase the availability of ambulances.

In Niagara, the Ontario government is increasing land ambulance funding by eight percent, bringing the province's investment in the region to $30,317,806 this year.

In addition to this, the province is investing $1,853,196 in Niagara through the Dedicated Offload Nurses Program to hire more nurses and other eligible health professionals dedicated to treating emergency patients.

"This key funding is critical in supporting our frontline response and providing high-quality emergency care for patients across Niagara," said Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West.

The Land Ambulance Service Grant helps support the hiring of additional paramedics, wage and cost of living adjustments and ambulance service operations, while the Dedicated Offload Nurses Program allows paramedics to get back out into the community faster and respond to their next 9-1-1 call sooner.