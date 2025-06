Ontario's Minister of Transportation will be in St. Catharines tomorrow.

Prabmeet Sarkaria, will be joined by Minister of Infrastructure, Kinga Surma, to provide remarks and hold a media availability.

While it's not clear what will be announced, the Ford government has plans to twin the Garden City Skyway Bridge, connecting St. Catharines and Niagara-on-the-Lake.

The announcement is set for 10:30 a.m.