Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West, announced $78,200 in funding for Village of Hope Niagara.

The funding was received through a capital grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

"As a local nonprofit organization, Village of Hope Niagara has been providing food security and support programs for residents in the Town of Lincoln since 2008," said MPP Oosterhoff.

"This provincial grant through the Ontario Trillium Foundation to purchase a new electric cargo van will help Village of Hope increase capacity and capability in serving the needs of our local community in Niagara West."

The new van will provide a more reliable, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable way to facilitate pickup and delivery services across rural areas of the Town of Lincoln.

Village of Hope Niagara assists vulnerable residents and families in need across the Town of Lincoln through several programs of empowerment and assistance, including a thrift store and community garden.

The local nonprofit organization currently serves over 2,000 residents per month.