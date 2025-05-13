A new attraction will open in Niagara Falls at the end of the summer.

Niagara Takes Flight will open to the public on August 29th at the brink of Niagara Falls, inside Table Rock Centre.

The state-of-the-art flying theatre attraction will take visitors on a breathtaking flight over Niagara’s most iconic sites and landmarks.

It is Ontario’s first flying theatre experience, featuring a massive, 180-degree domed screen.

The $25 million project marks the completion of a multi-phased transformation of Niagara Parks’ flagship site, Table Rock Centre.

“Niagara Parks is proud to introduce guests to Ontario’s newest must-see attraction, Niagara Takes Flight. This project represents a significant investment into the growth and success of Niagara’s tourism industry, providing a new reason for guests of all ages to visit this iconic destination. From the spectacular pre-show areas to the film production itself, Niagara Takes Flight offers a new perspective and appreciation for this special place and the world-renowned environmental and cultural heritage features that Niagara Parks has been entrusted to protect since 1885.”- Bob Gale, Chair, Niagara Parks

“This is the world’s first flying theatre located within a renowned, globally known park, a symbol of how this unique experience can blend culture, geography, history, and technology to tell captivating stories in an entirely new way. It offers a deeper, more emotional connection to the stunning landscapes, bringing to life even more profound and touching tales of the region. We are truly honoured by Niagara Parks’ trust, which has allowed us the opportunity to create a flying theatre for one of the world’s most iconic destinations.” – Chih-Hung Ouyang, Chairman of Brogent

“There’s an incredible amount of history in this region. This film is more than just a showcase of the 56 kilometres of parkland; it aims to help understand the geology and the centuries-old human story of Niagara.” – Rick Rothschild, Creative Director, Niagara Takes Flight