It was an exciting day at the Fort Erie Race Track yesterday as the racing season officially got underway.



Wagering reached nearly $2M, an 11 per cent increase, over last year's opening day races.



The Summer Solstice Cup topped $250,000 in wagering alone.



"The day’s signature race, the $30,000 Summer Solstice Cup, was a nail biter, with jockey Sofia Vives holding onto a very slim lead for most of the race until the final swing for home where she let Bellaspina open up and charge to a healthy lead through the finish line. It was a cracking start to the season for Vives, who has been a dominant force in Fort Erie since last year when she was awarded the Best Young Apprentice award from the Jockey Club of Canada."

Rainy weather and dark clouds rolled in through the evening, cancelling the final race of the day for safety reasons.

The race will be added to the track’s next card, on June 4.

The track’s next big event will be on June 16 for its special Sunday racing on Father’s Day.

That day’s card will feature the track's two new $30,000 stakes races, the Longrun Thoroughbred Retirement Stakes and the Longrun Thoroughbred After Care Stakes, alongside the first Farmer’s Market of the season and a variety of food trucks.

