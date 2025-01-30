The Ontario Provincial Police is warning the public about some scams floating around.

Scammers have been using the non-emergency OPP telephone number to convince victims that they must help them catch a dishonest bank employee, or resolve suspicious transactions.

As a result, some victims have passed along banking information, or transferred money to the scammers.

The best way to protect yourself is to not trust caller ID.

If you receive a suspicious call, hang up, and verify the claims by contacting your bank directly.

Also, never allow anyone remote access to your computer under any circumstances.

Legit organizations will never ask you to transfer funds, ask for your bank card or bank account info, or for passwords.

If you suspect fraud, contact local police, the OPP, Crime Stoppers, or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.