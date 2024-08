The OPP is reminding all drivers to slow down.



Officials asking for long weekend travellers to ease off the gas pedal on highways and roadways.



Just this morning, after 8 o'clock, the OPP stopped a vehicle going 183 km/hr on Hwy 407 eastbound at McCowan in Markham.



The 31-year-old driver, a man from Hamilton, was arrested on the scene and charged with stunt driving.