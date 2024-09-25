Two cannabis stores in Niagara Falls have been shut down by the OPP after a raid earlier this month.



OPP officers searched two storefronts that were not authorized to sell cannabis or cannabis products.



Both stores have been closed, and the owners will need to get permission to re-enter the properties.



More than $250,000 in illegal cannabis and illegal cannabis products, including dried cannabis, hash, edibles, vapes and shatter were found along with $1,600 in cash.



39-year-old Lehlohonolo Molefe of Toronto and 60-year-old Misty-Lyn Drozdowsky of Port Colborne are facing charges.

This investigation is ongoing. Any person with information regarding the illegal sale of cannabis should contact the OPP's non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122.

"The Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team will continue to work collaboratively with our partners to shutdown illegal cannabis storefronts throughout the province. Cannabis is a lucrative commodity for criminal networks and our focus is on the disruption and dismantling of these networks who are involved in the illegal cannabis trade." - OPP Detective Inspector Anne Goodwin, Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau

