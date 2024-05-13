The investigation into a young child found dead in Dunnville two years ago continues, as a 3-D recreation of the girl is released.



The child, who was between the age of 10 months and three years at the time of her death, was found in the Grand River in Dunnville on May 17th, 2022.



The image of the child's face was completed by the OPP Forensic Artist/Reconstruction Analyst.



Police know little about the child, but the child's heritage is half Chinese, or of neighbouring countries along the southern Chinese border, and is of North African heritage as well.



Police hope the 3-D approximation and newly released video will prompt the public to provide new information to assist the investigation.



A $50,000 reward, provided by the Government of Ontario, is also now available for information leading to the identity of the child.



Anyone who knows this child, has information that may help identify her or knows of a family who may have left town suddenly or moved away under circumstances that could now be considered suspicious, is encouraged to contact police.



Call the dedicated tip line at 1-844-677-9403 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca/submit-a-tip.

"We need the community's help in this disturbing and tragic case involving a young child. We hope that the 3-D facial approximation will spark someone's memory and that they come forward. Together, we can give this child her name back." Detective Inspector Shawn Glassford, OPP Criminal Investigation Branch