OPP say a 34-year-old federal offender, who is wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant, has breached his parole.

Andre Morgan is described as male black, 34 years of age, 5'2'' (155cm), 140 lbs (64 kgs) with long black dreadlock hair, brown eyes and he usually has facial hair.

He has tattoos of 'ADM', 'KADM' and Stars on his left arm.

Morgan is serving a 4 year sentence on a drug trafficking charge.

He is known to frequent Niagara, Hamilton, Toronto, and Peel Region.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.