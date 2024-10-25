OPP have issued an arrest warrant for a man, sent to prison on child luring charges, who is known to frequent the Niagara Region.



44-year-old Roy Rogers Crawford is described as a white man, 5'8'' (173cm), 150 lbs (68 kgs) with black hair and green eyes and usually has facial hair.



He has several tattoos including one of his left arm of 'mom and dad' and L-O-V-E spelled out on his left fingers.



Crawford is serving a 5 year sentence for charges of Sexual Interference Person Under 16 years of age, Luring a Child Under 16 years of age.



Police say that he is known to frequent the Haldimand County and Niagara Region specifically, Dunnville and Welland.



Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.

