Six people are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police seized roughly $8-million worth of cannabis plants in Niagara Falls.

OPP began investigating a strong cannabis odour coming from what many thought was an abandoned warehouse on Don Murie Street in Niagara Falls.



Police raided the property and found more than 2,500 clone cannabis plants and more than 13,000 vegetative and mature budding cannabis plants.



Chamrong LADADAS, 49 of no fixed address, Arthit SEESAI, 31 of no fixed address, Xueqi GAO, 59 of no fixed address, Jeffrey LIAN, 41 of no fixed address, Li Cheng FENG, 58 of no fixed address, and Wen Guang ZHENG, 66 of Markham have been arrested and charged under the Cannabis Act with Production with Cultivate Cannabis Without Authorization.



They have all been released and will appear in court May 30.



Anyone with any information about the production of unauthorized or illegal cannabis is urged to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

