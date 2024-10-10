The Ontario Provincial Police are reminding drivers to drive safely this Thanksgiving weekend.
So far this year, 296 people have been killed in collisions on OPP-patrolled roads.
Deaths linked to distracted drivers are up 40% compared to this time last year.
Cyclists and pedestrians have been particularly at risk this year, with fatalities up 100% since last year.
OPP is joining police services across Canada this weekend for Operation Impact.
Officers will collectively target drivers who speed, are impaired or fatigued, as well as drivers/passengers who are not buckled up.
The OPP wants to ensure no more families are left with an empty seat at the dinner table - not just during the Thanksgiving weekend, but throughout the entire year.