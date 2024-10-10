The Ontario Provincial Police are reminding drivers to drive safely this Thanksgiving weekend.

So far this year, 296 people have been killed in collisions on OPP-patrolled roads.

Deaths linked to distracted drivers are up 40% compared to this time last year.

Cyclists and pedestrians have been particularly at risk this year, with fatalities up 100% since last year.

OPP is joining police services across Canada this weekend for Operation Impact.

Officers will collectively target drivers who speed, are impaired or fatigued, as well as drivers/passengers who are not buckled up.

The OPP wants to ensure no more families are left with an empty seat at the dinner table - not just during the Thanksgiving weekend, but throughout the entire year.