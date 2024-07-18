Niagara police have laid drug charges following an investigation into the overdose death of man in Welland.

Police responded to a call in which a 45-year-old man was found dead on April 11.

As part of the investigation, police identified potential sources for the illegal drugs that were trafficked to the man before his death.

Police executed search warrants on a vehicle and residence in Stoney Creek Thursday, seizing $25,000 in fentanyl patches and oxycodone pills along with almost $34,000 in cash.

Fifty-one-year-old Radomir Horvath and 49-year-old Silvie Horvathova are facing several drug charges for possession and trafficking.