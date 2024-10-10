There is an effort to create a film office for the Niagara Region.

Peter Donato and Nigel Napier-Andrews are the men behind the push.



Donato is a film location scout and wants to see the region do more to capitalize on filming opportunities.



He says that he knows of several productions were turned away from Niagara this year alone.



Donato says cities such as Hamilton, London, and Kingston all have film offices that help connect productions to those that can help them set up in the area.



He says they are putting a business plan together and will be looking for political support from the region.



Click HERE to listen to Peter discuss the idea on Niagara in the Morning.



A recent study by Deloitte LLP noted that film and television production is an emerging sector for Niagara.

