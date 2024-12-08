Visitors to Downtown St. Catharines and Port Dalhousie will soon enjoy free parking on weekday afternoons during most of December.

Starting Monday December 9th until the 27th, the city is offering three hours of free parking at all City pay-and-display machines, HONK Mobile zones, and City-owned hourly surface parking lots from noon to 6pm.

They're hoping the free afternoon parking will help residents wrap up some of their holiday shopping, save on parking fees, and enjoy more holiday events in the city.

Regular paid parking rates will resume on Monday December 30th, however afterhours parking in dedicated lots from 6pm to 9am is always free.