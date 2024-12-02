It will cost you more to park at Niagara's hospitals.

Niagara Health is increasing parking rates on December 16th to a maximum day rate of $19 from $16.

Officials say parking revenues are vital to its operations, with over 80% going directly to impact patient care.

Each year, parking revenues generate around $4.5 million.

Niagara Health hasn’t increased parking rates in nearly nine years.

"The updated rates follow the Ministry of Health’s Hospital Parking Directive and are aligned with parking rates of hospital peers. To keep parking affordable, NH will continue offering discounts for frequent users, including staff, volunteers, students, patients and visitors. "