A St. Catharines City Councillor has died.

Councillor Carlos Garcia, represented Ward 6 in Port Dalhousie.

Garcia was retired from the private sector after 25 years of managing his own Strategic Planning firm.

He was serving his third term as a St. Catharines City Councillor, and previously served as a Regional Councillor for St. Catharines.

He was a champion for Port Dalhousie, seniors, and a fierce advocate of free parking at the city's beaches.

His last post on social media was a recap of the city's 'Let It Glow' celebration in Port Dalhousie, where the Lakeside Park Carousel opened for one night only.

He was the first to take a ride on the carousel that night with Mayor Mat Siscoe.

Siscoe issued a statement toady saying Garcia will be sorely missed and his thoughts are with his family and friends.

"Councillor Garcia had an enduring love for Port Dalhousie, a place he called home. His deep care for the community was evident in everything he did. He worked tirelessly to ensure that the residents of Port Dalhousie had the services, resources, and opportunities they needed to thrive. His passion for the community and its future will always be remembered. On behalf of the City of St. Catharines and our Council, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the many lives he touched."

Tonight's city council meeting has been cancelled.

There's no word on a cause of death.