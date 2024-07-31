It is just over a month until the kids are back in school and Pathstone Mental Health are looking to help everyone get ready.

They are out with their prep kit to help youth mentally prepare for the school year.



Director of Quality Assurance, Research and Planning, Erin Clayton, says it can start with small steps like getting kids up a couple minutes earlier if they have been sleeping in



Click HERE to listen to Erin discuss back-to-school preparations on Niagara in the Morning.

Clayton adds that if they haven't been interacting with many friends face to face then now is a time to schedule some outings.

You can find the prep kit HERE.

Visit https://pathstonementalhealth.ca/walk-in-clinics/ for information on available walk-in clinics.