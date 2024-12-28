The Tragically Hip's Paul Langlois is taking the stage next summer in Niagara.

The guitarist will be performing at the First Ontario Performing Arts Centre on Friday May 21st in support of the Niagara 2025 Ontario Parasport Games.

The evening will also include an artist interview conducted by Canada's own Alan Cross.

Niagara 2025 Ontario Parasport Games will be held May 30th to June 1st, hosted by Sport Niagara.

The events will be held across the region including at Canada Games Park and Brock University, as well as the Vale Health and Wellness Centre in Port Colborne.