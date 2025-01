A pair of Peavey Mart stores are closing in Niagara.

The company announcing that they are closing 22 locations in Ontario and Nova Scotia and that list includes stores in St. Catharines and Grimsby.

A release from the company says the decision is aimed at addressing "current challenges, strengthen its operations, and position itself for future sustainability."

The locations are scheduled to close by or before the end of April 2025.

There is no word on how many local employees will be impacted.