Niagara Regional Police have made an arrest following a fatal crash in St. Catharines last month.

Just before 3 p.m. on May 23 a truck and motorcycle collided at the intersection of St Paul Street West and Third Street Louth.



The 60-year-old woman riding the motorcycle was killed.



Police have now arrested 60-year-old Darren Rogers from Pelham.



He has been charged with Dangerous Operation Causing Death and Careless Driving Causing Death.



Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009569.

