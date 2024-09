The Pen Centre Mall in St. Catharines was evacuated due to a fire alarm this morning.

All customers and mall employees were asked to evacuate the mall shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Just after 12 p.m. today the mall re-opened, allowing everyone back inside.

Fire officials say it was due to an overheated electrical appliance at the Herc's store.



Fire Chief Dave Upper says the biggest challenge they had, was clearing the smoke from the store and mall.