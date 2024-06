The Pen Centre Mall in St. Catharines has been evacuated.



Customers and employees were told to exit the mall earlier this morning.

Niagara Regional Police say they are on scene after receiving information of a potential safety concern.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the mall was partially evacuated of those persons who were in stores that had opened."

Police say they have investigated and have given mall officials the all clear.

All areas should reopen shortly.