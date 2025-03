The maple syrup is running this month at White Meadows Farms.

Richard Bering says the St. Catharines sugar bush experienced near perfect weather up to this point.

He notes that the team tapped their trees later than normal thanks to the cold winter.

White Meadows Farms offers maple syrup tours and tastings on weekends until April 13th.

Check out https://whitemeadowsfarms.com/ for more details.