Niagara Regional Police are investigating after a person was found dead in Niagara Falls.

There are few details but the crash happened this morning in the area of Sodom Road and Weaver Road.



When they arrived one person was found without vital signs.



Police have Sodom Road closed between Weaver and Miller Road.



Anyone in the area or with information is asked to contact NRPS at 905-688-4111, opt.3, ext1009472

