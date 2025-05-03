Niagara police have arrested a personal trainer/manual osteopath on voyeurism charges.

In November 2024, Niagara police were contacted by a physical wellness facility in the Martindale area of St. Catharines regarding a voyeurism complaint.

As a result, a male suspect was identified.

The suspect had been working as an independent contractor at the facility, serving as both a personal trainer and manual osteopath.

After searching his electronic devices, police discovered multiple videos of various women undressing inside the facility.

He also distributed the videos online.

29-year-old Nicholas Edward Jackson of St. Catharines was arrested and charged with voyeurism and distributing an intimate image.

As additional victims are identified, detectives will contact them directly.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact investigators at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009994.