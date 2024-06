PETA is once again asking Niagara Falls Tourism to do away with nightly fireworks.

The animal rights group is sending every member of the Board of Directors a set of earplugs to hammer home the message.



Fireworks displays over the falls continue nightly at 9 p.m. until Thanksgiving.