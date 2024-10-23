A landmark in Niagara will disappear shortly.



The Canadian Coast Guard has started work this week to remove the wreck of La Grande Hermine – or as many in the area know it – “the pirate ship" in Jordan Harbour.



A few years back, the masts were removed as their condition became a concern for public safety.



Since then, the Coast Guard says it has been monitoring what remains of the vessel, knowing that they would have to complete its removal soon.



Officials say while the vessel is a landmark in Niagara, it has now deteriorated to the point where it has become a very real public safety concern due to its ease of access and risk of collapse.



There have been reports of people climbing onto the wreck, which officials say is extremely dangerous.



Officials say it is Canadian law that Coast Guard must act in order to protect public safety.



Workers are now cutting up of the vessel into smaller pieces and transporting them ashore, where they will be moved to a recycling facility.

The operation will continue until December.

The public is asked to keep a safe distance from the contractors hired to take down the ship's remains.

