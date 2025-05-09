A hovercraft linking Niagara to Toronto is one step closer to reality.

Hoverlink Ontario says they have a docking agreement in place for Toronto.

The company had previously locked up a location in Port Weller for the service that could make as many 48 trips daily.

Click HERE to listen to President and interim COO, Erika Potrz discuss the plan on Niagara in the Morning.

Hoverlink plan to have two yet-to-be-built hovercraft that can carry up to 180 passengers across Lake Ontario in 30 minutes.

Even with the new agreement in Toronto they do not expect to begin service until 2027 at the earliest.