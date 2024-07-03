Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won't say if he'll convene a meeting of the Liberal party's national caucus to discuss the fallout from the party's historic byelection loss last week.

Some Liberals have privately demanded a meeting while others want Trudeau to shuffle his cabinet.

Trudeau told reporters in Montreal this morning that he met with his caucus executive yesterday, and has had direct and frank conversations with some M-Ps.

The Tories say their win in Toronto-St. Paul's proves Canadians are tired of Trudeau and want an election now.