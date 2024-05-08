A man wanted in connection to more than 100 thefts at the LCBO has been arrested in St. Catharines.

Guelph Police have been investigating a string of robberies where more than $300,000 worth of product had been stolen from LCBO stores across the province.



Sunday afternoon police spotted a stolen car with two men sleeping inside in St. Catharines.



When they were awakened the driver started to ram into the police cars surrounding them.



Officers broke the car windows and two men were taken into custody.



A 27 year old and 35 year old were arrested and charged with possessing stolen property over $5,000, two counts of possessing stolen property under $5,000, obstructing police, possessing identity documents and breaching court orders.



The 27 year old is also facing dangerous driving charges and has outstanding warrants in 10 others jurisdictions.

