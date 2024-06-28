Niagara Regional Police continue to investigate the disappearance of a woman in Niagara Falls, who hasn't been seen for a full month.



68-year-old Galextra Kavanaugh, who goes by the name Selma Paul, was last seen the afternoon of Monday, May 27th, walking in the area of Bridge Street and Fourth Avenue travelling towards Stanley Avenue in the City of Niagara Falls.



Detectives say they continue to look for Kavanaugh, and are asking anyone who lives or works in the area to go through their security footage and to also check their backyards and sheds.



If anything is observed or if anyone has information as to her whereabouts they are kindly asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1007730.



Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

