Niagara Regional Police are looking for three suspects after vandalism at a local park in Beamsville.



Officers were called to the area of Connor Drive and Stadelbauer for a property damage call at 1:15 a.m. today.



Police believe three youths damaged light standards and other items in the park, before running westbound toward Stadelbauer Drive and then northbound toward St. Georges Drive.



Police are asking residents to check their security footage in that area.



Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009747.



Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

