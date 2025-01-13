Niagara Police are asking Welland residents to be alert after a violent sexual assault in the city's downtown area last week.

Police were called after a woman in her 40s reported she had been walking on East Main Street near Cross Street Friday night at 9 o'clock when she was hit from behind and knocked unconscious.

She says she woke in a nearby alley and was being sexually assaulted by two unknown men.

She was left there and eventually made her way to the hospital for treatment of minor physical injuries.

The suspects are described as two men, with one wearing a full face covering with dark brown sideburns and eyebrows.

Detectives will be in the area canvassing for information over the next 2-3 days.

Police are looking for video footage between 8 p.m. on Friday, January 10th and 4 a.m. on Saturday, January 11th.

Police say the victim was wearing dark coloured snow pants and a dark-coloured winter coat at the time of the assault.

The Welland community is asked to maintain 'heightened vigilance' and report anything suspicious.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009407.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.